Florida teen sentenced to life in prison for stabbing classmate to death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Judge in St. Johns County has sentenced a teenager to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to brutally murdering a teen girl.

On Friday, Aiden Fucci, 14, learned his fate. He was 14 when he stabbed his classmate Tristyn Bailey, 13, more than a hundred times on Mother’s Day in 2021.

Tristyn’s family addressed the court, pleading for Fucci to get the maximum sentence. The judge spoke about why he found this crime especially troubling.

“This was not done out of out of greed,” Judge R. Lee Smith explained. “It was not done in retaliation, retribution, or revenge. It was not a crime of passion. It was not a crime that was committed because he felt rejected by her. It was not done in a fit of uncontrollable anger. There was no reason, there was no purpose. It was done for no other reason than to satisfy this defendant’s internal desire to feel what it was like to kill someone.

Because of his age, Fucci will be eligible to have his sentence reviewed in 25 years.

