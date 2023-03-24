Food Share hosting food distributions in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -People with farm share are hosting two food drives in Gainesville.

The first distribution will be held today at Project Youthbuild, 635 NW 6th St. starting at 9 a.m.

The second distribution is on Saturday, March 25th at Loften High School, 3000 E University Ave. at 10. a.m.

People who arrive will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. The distribution is drive-thru only, so you must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Both distributions will run until supplies are out.

Visit Food Share’s website to see upcoming food drives and food banks in an area near you.

