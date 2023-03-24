Gainesville city commissioners take action to fight back against state leaders over GRU bill

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission is mobilizing to take on state leaders if they take control of GRU.

Commissioners unanimously supported a multi-faceted plan to address serious problems with the utility.

Part of the plan is preparing to file suit if the governor gets the power to appoint the GRU board instead of the city.

They also want to forestall that possibility by meeting with a consultant to make sure the changes the city makes to GRU meet the approval of state lawmakers.

