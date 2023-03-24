Gators stay alive in WNIT, roll past Clemson, 73-63 to earn spot in quarterfinals

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCJB) -Buoyed by hot shooting from the outside, the Florida women’s basketball team is still dancing--even if it’s the WNIT.

Florida defeated an ACC opponent on the road for the second straight game, eliminating Clemson, 73-63 in Thursday’s round of sixteen of the WNIT. The Gators (19-14) advance to visit Bowling Green in Monday’s Great Eight.

KK Deans scored 14 of her 19 points in the opening quarter to lead five players in double figures. Alberte Rimdal and Leilani Correa each scored 11, while Faith Dut and Nina Rickards added 10 apiece. Florida connected on 13 of 30 three-point attempts (43.3%), the third-best single game performance in Gator history. Deans led the three-point barrage with a quartet of treys.

Leading 36-35 at halftime, Florida went on to outscore Clemson and former UF coach Amanda Butler 22-10 in the third quarter. The Gators also outrebounded the Tigers, 42-32 to overcome 22 turnovers.

The Florida-Bowling Green WNIT quarterfinal matchup is set for 6 p.m. on Monday.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.