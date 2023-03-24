Lake City’s Mayor Stephen Witt reacts to Columbia County Commission’s Richardson Center proposal

Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Mayor Stephen Witt of Lake City says the City Council will need to discuss further the future of the Richardson Community Center.

The center’s future has been muggy for a year now after several attempts at changing ownership of the deed.

On Thursday’s meeting, Columbia County Commissioners voted unanimously to accept the deed offered to them the week prior on the condition that the city pays $150,000 a year for the county to maintain facilities and programs offered out of the center.

Mayor Stephen Witt says that with the Richardson Community Center’s importance to the community and the history it’s had, he believes that they will come to an agreement.

He says the council will have to discuss whether or not that money is in the budget, and which option would be more fiscally responsible.

“We would have to get with staff, and see what we can afford to do, and what it would cost us if we kept it, and maintained it, which I don’t think we can for $150,000.”

Stephen Witt, Mayor

The city’s next special meeting is scheduled for April 5.

