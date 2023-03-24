Marion County Jail corrections deputy arrested for battery

MCSO logo, jail gfx
MCSO logo, jail gfx(MGN, MCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The State Attorney for the Fifth Judicial Circuit is charging a Marion County Jail corrections deputy accused of battering an inmate.

According to court records, Sa’Quan Wyman was arrested on Wednesday on the charge of battery. A bond was set at $1,000 and an arraignment date has been scheduled for April 5.

Wyman was placed on leave without pay.

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County

Latest News

County officials say if they do not accept the deed they will hand over the keys April 6
Lake City’s Mayor Stephen Witt reacts to Columbia County Commission’s Richardson Center proposal
Lake City’s Mayor Stephen Witt reacts to Columbia County Commission’s Richardson Center proposal
Mayor Guinn sat down with TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio for a “Local Leaders” segment
Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn discusses leading the “Horse Capital of the World”
Christopher Weingarth (left) and Allison Cave (right) were arrested on drug charges
Suwannee County deputies arrest two at house used to sell meth