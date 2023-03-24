Marion County Jail corrections deputy arrested for battery

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The State Attorney for the Fifth Judicial Circuit is charging a Marion County Jail corrections deputy accused of battering an inmate.

According to court records, Sa’Quan Wyman was arrested on Wednesday on the charge of battery. A bond was set at $1,000 and an arraignment date has been scheduled for April 5.

Wyman was placed on leave without pay.

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

