Marion County man arrested for exposing himself around children at Gator Joe’s restaurant

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is being held in the Marion County Jail after sheriff’s deputies say he exposed himself around children at a restaurant on Lake Wier.

Richard Fontenot, 42, is charged with exposing himself, along with three counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition. The incident happened at Gator Joe’s in Ocklawaha.

The manager called deputies after noticing Fontenot on the beach area. He exposed himself and was masturbating while looking at children, witnesses say.

Fontenot was booked into the Marion County Jail on a $19,000 bond.

