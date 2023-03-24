Marion County man arrested for exposing himself around children at Gator Joe’s restaurant

Richard Fontenot, 42, arrested for lewd and lascivious behavior
Richard Fontenot, 42, arrested for lewd and lascivious behavior(MCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is being held in the Marion County Jail after sheriff’s deputies say he exposed himself around children at a restaurant on Lake Wier.

Richard Fontenot, 42, is charged with exposing himself, along with three counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition. The incident happened at Gator Joe’s in Ocklawaha.

The manager called deputies after noticing Fontenot on the beach area. He exposed himself and was masturbating while looking at children, witnesses say.

TRENDING: Ocala divorce attorney arrested on child porn charges

Fontenot was booked into the Marion County Jail on a $19,000 bond.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County

Latest News

Leo Haney arrested on grand theft, fleeing charges
Alachua County deputies arrest motorcycle rider for grand theft after chase
Ryan Paul McCartney, 36, arrested on attempted murder charge
Authorities catch pitchfork stabbing suspect in Lake City
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
This is what you missed in our Friday conversation with our friends from K-Country!
“What’s up with K-Country 3/24″