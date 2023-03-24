Students with local school help struggling families with food drive

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A line of vehicles wrapped around the block of NW 6th st for a food drive.

People with “Project youth build” partnered with “Farm share” to distribute food at a food drive to help lighten the load on families struggling to buy groceries.

According to Farm Share officials, more than 3.9 million families are suffering from food insecurity throughout Florida.

“We bring in hundreds of households and cars that come through,” said Meg Boria-Meyer, community engagement coach at Project Youthbuild. “We received pallets of food that we stacked pretty high. So that includes everything from nuts to meats, to eggs, which is great that we’re able to give out eggs today given how expensive they are in the supermarket these days.

Students like Antoniatte Smite, who attend Project Youthbuild, were hard at work filing people’s cars up with fresh produce and groceries. She said that making a difference in other people’s lives is fulfilling.

“I love helping everybody and being at this school gives me the opportunity to help anybody that’s in need,” said Smith. You never know what anybody’s going through and just seeing their smiles helps uplifts me and I want to continue giving back to the community.”

Distributions will run until supplies are out.

Another distribution will be held on Saturday, March 25th at Loften High School at 3000 E University ave at 10 a.m.

