Suwannee County deputies arrest two at house used to sell meth

Christopher Weingarth (left) and Allison Cave (right) were arrested on drug charges
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County Sheriff’s officials arrested two Branford residents who were found inside of a house used to sell meth Thursday morning.

The Suwannee County Drug Task Force pursued a search warrant on a house belonging to Christopher Weingarth, 55, as part of a long-term drug investigation.

Deputies arrived to find Weingarth and Allison Cave, 37, both from Branford, inside of the home, along with a large amount of methamphetamine.

Suwannee County officials say that the house was used to sell meth. The equipment required to make meth was not found at the residence.

Weingarth and Cave were both arrested on possession charges.

