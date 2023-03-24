Two charges dropped against drunk driver who killed pedestrian last year

Robert Duncan ran over Daniel Farmer while intoxicated on Millhopper road last year. Prosecutors are dropping two charges against the driver, but the State Atto
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is an update on a pedestrian death case from 2022.

Prosecutors are dropping two charges against the driver.

State troopers say Robert Duncan ran over Daniel Farmer on Millhopper road, last year.

Court records show prosecutors chose not to prosecute Duncan’s 3rd violation DUI charge, as well as the second degree felony DUI vehicular homicide.

The State Attorney is still pursuing a charge of vehicular homicide.

Duncan’s next court hearing is scheduled for April 25th.

