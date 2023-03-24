Union County Animal Control asks for help as the shelter reaches full capacity

Officials say they will have to euthanize some dogs to make room for other animals.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:30 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Union County Animal Control officials are asking for help after they say their shelter is at full capacity.

Officials also say adopting any animal at the shelter will help these animals have more time to be adopted.

Officials also say adopting any animal at the shelter will help these animals have more time to be adopted.

On Thursday, three dogs were adopted and two others will be going to a rescue Friday.

