Aerobatics enthusiasts take to the skies in Keystone Heights

2023 Snowbird Classic
2023 Snowbird Classic(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Twenty-five highly skilled pilots are battling one another to determine who is the best in North Central Florida.

On Saturday pilots will compete in the 2023 Snowbird Classic at the Keystone Heights Airport. The aerobatics competition is organized by the International Aerobatic Club Chapter 89 in Ocala.

Aerobatics is a technical pilot performance sport where maneuvers are performed in the air to be scored by judges. IAC Chapter 89 President Hector Ramirez is a judge himself. He says these events are very different from your average airshow.

“Air show uses smoke, they’re mostly doing tumbles. We are doing a much wider range of figures. It’s being done to test pilot proficiency,” said Ramirez.

This is one of three aerobatics shows in the state. The pilots have been practicing alongside the US Advanced Aerobatics Team. Keystone Heights has been the host of several of these competitions over the last few decades.

“Keystone has been involved in aerobatics as long as I have. Some of my very first contests were actually at Keystone and I started aerobatics about 30 years ago,” said Ramirez.

Saturday’s event is not open to the public, but spectators can watch from the airport’s parking lot.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County

Latest News

Tallahassee mother says she never received her infant’s ashes, funeral home won’t return calls
Tallahassee mother says she never received her infant’s ashes, funeral home won’t return calls
Customers at Gator Joe’s react to Marion County man’s arrest
Officials set Fontenot’s bond 19-thousand dollars.
Customers at Gator Joe’s react to Marion County man’s arrest
Another distribution will be held on Saturday, March 25th at Loften High School at 3000 E...
Students with local school help struggling families with food drive