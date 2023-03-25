Aerobatics enthusiasts take to the skies in Keystone Heights

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Twenty-five highly skilled pilots are battling one another to determine who is the best in North Central Florida.

On Saturday pilots will compete in the 2023 Snowbird Classic at the Keystone Heights Airport. The aerobatics competition is organized by the International Aerobatic Club Chapter 89 in Ocala.

Aerobatics is a technical pilot performance sport where maneuvers are performed in the air to be scored by judges. IAC Chapter 89 President Hector Ramirez is a judge himself. He says these events are very different from your average airshow.

“Air show uses smoke, they’re mostly doing tumbles. We are doing a much wider range of figures. It’s being done to test pilot proficiency,” said Ramirez.

This is one of three aerobatics shows in the state. The pilots have been practicing alongside the US Advanced Aerobatics Team. Keystone Heights has been the host of several of these competitions over the last few decades.

“Keystone has been involved in aerobatics as long as I have. Some of my very first contests were actually at Keystone and I started aerobatics about 30 years ago,” said Ramirez.

Saturday’s event is not open to the public, but spectators can watch from the airport’s parking lot.

