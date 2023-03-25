Armed Forces on display at 7th annual Gator Fly-In

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University Air Center hosted its 7th annual gator fly in at Gainesville Regional Airport today.

And for fans of aviation, there was plenty to love.

People could learn about planes, helicopters and other forms of aviation from the people who fly them.

“The pilots are so willing to share everything,” said the center’s flight school manager, Pamela Landis. “They want people to come in and see what they do. When we’re pilots--and I’m a pilot--we are very passionate about what we do so we love to share it with everybody.”

Along with the Fly In, the event is also Armed Services Appreciation Day.

Members of all branches were on hand to teach people about the military.

One member says he relishes the opportunity to come home to Gainesville and help people learn more about his work.

“This is just good time for us to show people what we actually do,” said MSG. Mike Fraine of the 165th Airlift Wing, “cause we’re going to some distant places and they don’t really get a close up of what we do. So it’s nice to get out and let everybody walk around the airplane and see what’s going on.”

Fraine says he hopes it inspires the youth to want to serve their country.

“I think they’ll take away that there’s a really big mission that’s really important and that guys like me--who are just homegrown Florida boys--can get out and do it,” said Fraine.

Some people even got to go on a helicopter ride over UF’s campus, a chance to experience the wonders of aviation for themselves.

