Fire threatening homes in a nearby Ocala subdivision Friday night
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CALA HILLS, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire started in the woods near southwest Ocala this evening, threatening homes in a nearby sub-division.
Ocala Fire Rescue went to the scene at Southwest 20th Avenue near Cala Hills at about 6:30, officials say.
Firefighters reported they saw smoke and flames coming from trees behind a neighborhood in the area. No one was injured and no property damage was reported.
