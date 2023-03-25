Fire threatening homes in a nearby Ocala subdivision Friday night

CALA HILLS, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire started in the woods near southwest Ocala this evening, threatening homes in a nearby sub-division.

Ocala Fire Rescue went to the scene at Southwest 20th Avenue near Cala Hills at about 6:30, officials say.

Firefighters reported they saw smoke and flames coming from trees behind a neighborhood in the area. No one was injured and no property damage was reported.

TRENDING: Parent of students on bus during 2022 crash files lawsuit

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.