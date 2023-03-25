Gator lacrosse team dominates Cincinnati, 20-5

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida lacrosse team returned home after a week on the road. The (7-3) Gators welcomed in a high-scoring Cincinnati squad and humbled them, 20-5.

Emily Heller started the scoring barrage in the first period and ended the first with a hat trick. Florida jumped out to an impressive 11-1 lead. The (8-4) Bearcats came in averaging nearly 14 goals a game, they scored five on Saturday. Florida kept the Bearcats shooting percentage down to 33 percent and recorded 10 caused turnovers.

The Gators led 12-2 at halftime and put up four more off two free position shots from Heller and Maggi Hall. Heller finished the day with a team high four goals. Danielle Pavinelli also earned a hat trick. Maggi Hall, Emma LoPinto ,and Tayler Warehime scored two goals.

The Florida lacrosse team will be back on their home field next Saturday vs No. 24 Penn at noon

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.