High Springs muralists showcasing history through art

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Muralists from a non-profit organization are showing off their talents in High Springs.

The Walldogs, a non-profit group of skilled muralists, is hosting a four-day mural and history festival with 130 muralists from all over the world.

The artists are scattered all over downtown High Springs working on 10 different projects. The handcrafted murals portray snippets of High Springs’ history in the art.

Organizers say businesses and residents donated food and water to artists.

The project is expected to be completed by Sunday.

