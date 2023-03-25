H.S. Baseball: Columbia takes down Santa Fe, 6-2 for fifth straight win

2022 state semifinalist reaches 12-2 overall
Columbia improves to 11-2 on the season
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -The Columbia baseball team reached 12-2 on the season with a Friday night win over Santa Fe in Lake City. The victory is the fifth in a row for the Tigers. The Raiders dropped to 7-4 with their third straight loss.

Santa Fe took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth when Nate Robertson reached on a fielder’s choice with the bases loaded, scoring Deacon Northway.

The game changed on one swing of the bat in the bottom of the fourth, when Camdon Frier unloaded a grand slam to left center field. Frier, a Florida State football commit, turned a 1-0 deficit into a 4-1 Columbia lead. Later in the inning, Branson Mann delivered an RBI single to cap a five-run inning.

Columbia looks to make it six in a row on Tuesday at home versus 8-3 Union County. Santa Fe looks to bounce back Tuesday at Bartram Trail.

