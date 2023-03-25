Jahlani Rogers walks it off as Santa Fe edges CF in 10 innings, 6-5

Rogers with the game-winning RBI double in the 10th inning
Santa Fe has won five straight games
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Santa Fe baseball team was looking for back-to-back wins vs the College of Central Florida. Santa Fe’s Jahlani Rogers hit the game-winning double to pull off the 6-5 win over the Patriots in 10 innings .

In the top of the first inning, the (31-3) Patriots jumped out to a 2-0 lead. Santa Fe’s offense woke up in the bottom of the fifth as they rattled off four runs off five hits to double up CF, 4-2

CF came back to tie it at 4 in the top of the eighth with a two-run RBI single. The (31-1) Saints counters with a go-ahead RBI double by JP Herrholz, 5 to 4.

CF forced the game into extra innings off a throwing error to first base from Santa Fe.

Saints closed it out as Rogers smacked a double out to right center to walk it off and earned their 31st win of the season

Rogers went 2 for 4 at the plate and two runs batted in. Corey Braun went seven strong innings, giving up two earned runs off nine hits and rang up 12 batters.

Santa Fe has won their last five games.

