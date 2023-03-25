Marion County man behind bars for the 35th time

A man from Marion County is behind bars for the 35th time since he turned 18 years old.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 7:47 PM EDT
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Marion County is behind bars for the 35th time after stealing from a store.

Dunnellon Police officials shared online a retail theft from March 9th and on the night of March 24th, they found the thief.

36-year-old Eric Scott was arrested on charges of felony theft, as well as an unrelated battery charge.

Officials say it’s Scott’s 35th time being arrested since he turned 18.

He’s also been charged with domestic violence, kidnapping, and strangulation.

His bond is set at two thousand dollars.

