Parent of students on bus during 2022 crash files lawsuit

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YANKEETOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - More trouble for the truck driver accused of running into the back of a Levy County school bus, severely injuring students on board.

A parent of three students on the bus is suing Frederick Campbell of Hillsborough County.

Campbell currently faces several charges in the incident, which took place along US-19 on March 30, 2022.

The parent is suing Campbell, the owner of the truck called Ego Express, and his employer, Denmark.

He claims his three children were permanently injured in the wreck.

