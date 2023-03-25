Residents celebrate Marion County Day

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County pride rang out throughout the county as residents came together to celebrate Marion County Day.

The free community festival was set up outside the McPherson Governmental Campus in Ocala on Saturday.

County commissioners organized booths, live music, and a kids zone to commemorate this year’s event.

“I think it’s a really good event,” said guest April Seiler. “It’s good to see people getting out and communicating, getting off their cell phones and just enjoying the outside.”

Another guest, Susan Cesarini, loved the event too.

“I think it gets a little better each year, a little bigger, more food trucks and things like that, more people are coming. It’s a good day to find out what’s going on,” said Cesarini.

Law enforcement brought out vehicles like police cars, fire trucks and helicopters for guests to look at.

Residents walked around the festival and stopped by county booths, such as Animal Services or Parks and Recreation.

“We’ve lived here a number of years and we’re still learning about services that are available sometimes that we didn’t know about,” said Cesarini.

The Marion County Museum of History and Archeology had an exhibit inside the building, next to a model train show presented by the Ocala Model Railroaders.

The goal of the festival was to celebrate the community’s history, teach residents about county resources and showcase what makes Marion County the place to be.

