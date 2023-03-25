Three Alachua County educators receive Conservation Stewards Awards

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua Conservation Trust is honoring local conservationists for their efforts in preserving art, history and the environment.

Hundreds of people came out to the annual conservation stewards awards at the prairie creek lodge.

The event is one of the largest gatherings of conservationists in North Central Florida.

The event featured local food options, live music and a silent auction.

The theme for this year’s event was “classroom to conservationist”, honoring three local educators.

One of them was Vivian filer, the chairwoman of the Gainesville Cotton Club and Cultural Center.

“This award means a great deal to me because I never thought of myself as getting a conservation award,” said Filer, “but I’m very happy to be considered for such an award because I think the word that we’ve done at the cotton club museum and cultural center is very important.

“I work with an amazing group of people who have helped me to do what we are doing,” Filer continued. “I always want to make sure the message gets out there that I didn’t do this by myself so I want to accept this award for all the people who have worked , but it means a great deal to be considered as a valuable part of Gainesville and Alachua County.”

The other two recipients of the award were Randi Cameon and Richard Hamann.

