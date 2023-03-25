Two injured in a motorcycle overturn Friday night

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A motorcycle crash occurred as the vehicle traveling southbound overturned at an intersection.

The crash was at the intersection of State Road 331 and US 441. The motorcycle was traveling south on State Road 331 and overturned within the intersection, Florida Highway Patrol says.

TRENDING: High Springs muralists showcasing history through art

The driver, a 69-year-old male, has minor injuries. The passenger, a 46-year-old female, has critical injuries.

This crash and the possibility of another vehicle being involved are still under investigation, Florida Highway Patrol says.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.