UF softball falls at No. 12 Arkansas, 6-2

Reagan Walsh went 1 for 3 at the plate and one RBI in the loss
Gators 2 Arkansas 6
Gators 2 Arkansas 6
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, AR (WCJB) - The Florida softball team hit the road to take on No. 12 Arkansas. The Gators struggled against top-ranked Razorbacks pitcher Chanise Delce in a 6-2 loss.

In the top of the first inning, The (24-5) Gators scores off a sacrifice groundout from Reagan Walsh as Skylar Wallace crosses the plate. However, Florida would not score for the next four innings.

Arkansas would chase Gators “ace” Elizabeth Hightower after Razorbacks’ Hannah Gammill smacked a home run out to the left field corner. Arkansas put up three runs in the fourth inning.

The Gators cut the lead to 1 off Charla Echols’ base hit where Wallace would score off a fielder’s choice, 3-2.

The (23-8) Razorbacks ends the comeback as Gammill hit her second home run of the evening off Rylee Trilcek. It is only the fourth home run surrendered by Trilcek in her Florida career.

The Gators will have a chance to tie up the series late Saturday night at 9pm

