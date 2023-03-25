Walmart employee steals close to two thousand in refund transactions

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Up to $2,000 was stolen in fraudulent refunds by Walmart’s team lead in Customer Service.

Kirk Booth, Walmart team lead for the Customer Service Department in Gainesville, used the ability to perform refunds of up to $2,000 in hopes of depriving Walmart of money.

Through 55 transactions from the times of January 17 to March 18, Booth summed up $1,907 in refunds from Walmart.

The store’s video surveillance captured the fraudulent refunds over a period of two months.

