Echols’ 5 RBI night spotlights UF softball’s 11-4 win vs Arkansas

Charla Echols went 2 for 4 at the plate and hits her seventh home run of the year
University of Florida's Charla Echols (4) fires to first during an NCAA softball game on...
University of Florida's Charla Echols (4) fires to first during an NCAA softball game on Friday, Feb.10, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Kelly Sheehan)(Kelly Sheehan | AP)
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (WCJB) - A late Saturday evening start did not keep the Florida softball team from achieving their first win vs Arkansas in four years. The (24-6) Gators thumps the Razorbacks, 11-4.

Charla Echols started things off with a two-run shot out to right field to take a early 2-0 lead. The (23-9) Razorbacks scores three unanswered runs to take a 3-2 lead. In the fourth inning, the Gators brought out the lumber again. Sarah Longley smacked a three-run homer as the Gators ripped back the lead and never lost it again.

Florida would keep Arkansas at bay for the reminder of the night only surrendering one run. In the sixth, Echols hits a bases clearing double and ended her evening with five runs batted in. She has a team high 42 RBI’S for the season. The Gators secures the victory with six runs in the sixth inning.

Florida will finish off the series on Sunday afternoon at 1pm.

