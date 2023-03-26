Gainesville overnight shooting sends victim to hospital

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department responded to an overnight shooting on Saturday that left a victim injured and two suspects in custody.

The shooting occurred on 1100 West University Avenue at 4:40 am, officials say.

At the scene, officers arrived to find a large crowd in an altercation. During a fight, a suspect pulled out a firearm and shot the victim.

Two suspects are in custody, and the victim was transported to the hospital. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

