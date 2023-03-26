Gainesville overnight shooting sends victim to hospital

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department responded to an overnight shooting on Saturday that left a victim injured and two suspects in custody.

The shooting occurred on 1100 West University Avenue at 4:40 am, officials say.

TRENDING: GPD honors the life of their Assistant Chief

At the scene, officers arrived to find a large crowd in an altercation. During a fight, a suspect pulled out a firearm and shot the victim.

Two suspects are in custody, and the victim was transported to the hospital. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.