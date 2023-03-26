GPD honors the life of their Assistant Chief

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department is honoring the life of one of their own.

GPD Assistant Chief Terrence Pierce died at 8:30 a.m. March 25th.

He joined Gainesville Police in 2016 after 26 years with a Maryland precinct.

Officials say he was surrounded by his family.

The department is holding a commencement for pierce on Wednesday, March 26th in the GPD Hall of Heroes.

They will be wearing badge covers until the ceremony.

