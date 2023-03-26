Man arrested for flashing a gun in a nightclub
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested a man in the early morning of March 26th, who was flashing a gun inside a popular nightclub.
Officers say 19-year-old Landon Burke-Cooper was lifting his shirt on the dance floor at Simons flashing a gun tucked into his waistband.
A bouncer at the club confronted Burke-Cooper, wrestling him and trying to disarm him.
Police soon stepped in, and Burke-Cooper was arrested on charges of possessing an unlicensed gun.
Officers say he was previously arrested three times as a minor.
