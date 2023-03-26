Mother dies, 6-year-old twins hurt during police chase crash

A mother was killed and her 6-year-old twin boys were injured when a suspect in a stolen SUV...
A mother was killed and her 6-year-old twin boys were injured when a suspect in a stolen SUV crashed into their car during a police pursuit, authorities said.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 1:24 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERCULES, Calif. (AP) - A mother was killed and her 6-year-old twin boys were injured when a suspect in a stolen SUV crashed into their car in the San Francisco Bay Area during a police pursuit, authorities said Friday.

A 20-year-old man suspected of driving the stolen vehicle fled on foot after the crash Thursday but was later arrested, Hercules police Chief Joseph Vasquez said in a statement.

Ralph E. White III, of Vallejo, was booked on one count of vehicular manslaughter, three counts of evading a police officer and causing death or great bodily injury, and possession of a stolen vehicle, Vasquez said. He was being held in lieu of $375,000 bail. It was not immediately known if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Vasquez said officers received information from the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office about a stolen 2021 Mazda SUV heading toward Hercules on eastbound Interstate Highway 80. A Hercules police officer saw the vehicle exit the highway and began a pursuit after the driver of the Mazda began to accelerate, he said.

The SUV then crashed into the woman’s car in the unincorporated community of Rodeo. The 31-year-old mother died at the scene. Her two boys were taken to a hospital, he said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Alligators are active this time of year. This one waddled through the woods to find water and...
Alligator bursts through screened-in porch to dive into backyard pool
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop

Latest News

An Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, of Everman, Texas, has been...
Amber Alert for 6-year-old Texas boy discontinued
UConn guard Jordan Hawkins (24) celebrates in the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball...
UConn routs Gonzaga 82-54 for first Final Four in 9 years
Three Alachua County educators receive Conservation Stewards Awards
Armed Forces on display at 7th annual Gator Fly-In