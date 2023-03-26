Strawberries take center stage at Bradford County festival

The heat did not stop hundreds of people from coming together to celebrate the season
The heat did not stop hundreds of people from coming together to celebrate the season
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - The heat was turned up to 11 but so was the fun at this year’s Bradford County Strawberry Festival.

People came for the strawberries, but got so much more!

There were over 100 vendors selling arts and crafts, food and other goods.

There were also games for kids, but the main attraction was the strawberry shortcake.

And there was plenty where that came from with multiple vendors selling delicious shortcakes.

Organizers say it’s important to them to promote agriculture in the county.

“I’m a Bradford County girl,” said Pam Whittle, “fifth generation...And I still own a farm and that’s still part of my life as well...And we still have a lot of agriculture in Bradford County and helping support that and our farmers”

This year’s special guest was Bradford County’s own Kaitlin Van Heusen--who won this year’s National Ms. United States Agriculture.

She said she feels immense pride representing Bradford County.

“It’s been a tremendous experience,” said Van Heusen. “This past Tuesday I was in dc advocating for the re-authorization of the farm bill. I’ve done the local, but I’ve gotten to represent Bradford County at the national level.”

The two days served as a great reminder at just how sweet Bradford County can be.

“We get to see our neighbors,” said Van Heusen, “and we get to see local businesses and local individuals in our community. Bradford County is known for it’s sense of community. We all know each other, we’re good friends with each other and we love to support for each other, and for that chance people come out from all around.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark
Alligators are active this time of year. This one waddled through the woods to find water and...
Alligator bursts through screened-in porch to dive into backyard pool

Latest News

Strawberries take center stage at Bradford County festival
This spring’s event was twice as big as a similar fair held last fall
Record lovers gather for spring record fair in Gainesville
WCJB Weather
WCJB Weather
Victim transported to hospital after Gainesville overnight shooting
Gainesville overnight shooting sends victim to hospital