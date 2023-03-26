Strawberries take center stage at Bradford County festival

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - The heat was turned up to 11 but so was the fun at this year’s Bradford County Strawberry Festival.

People came for the strawberries, but got so much more!

There were over 100 vendors selling arts and crafts, food and other goods.

There were also games for kids, but the main attraction was the strawberry shortcake.

And there was plenty where that came from with multiple vendors selling delicious shortcakes.

Organizers say it’s important to them to promote agriculture in the county.

“I’m a Bradford County girl,” said Pam Whittle, “fifth generation...And I still own a farm and that’s still part of my life as well...And we still have a lot of agriculture in Bradford County and helping support that and our farmers”

This year’s special guest was Bradford County’s own Kaitlin Van Heusen--who won this year’s National Ms. United States Agriculture.

She said she feels immense pride representing Bradford County.

“It’s been a tremendous experience,” said Van Heusen. “This past Tuesday I was in dc advocating for the re-authorization of the farm bill. I’ve done the local, but I’ve gotten to represent Bradford County at the national level.”

The two days served as a great reminder at just how sweet Bradford County can be.

“We get to see our neighbors,” said Van Heusen, “and we get to see local businesses and local individuals in our community. Bradford County is known for it’s sense of community. We all know each other, we’re good friends with each other and we love to support for each other, and for that chance people come out from all around.”

