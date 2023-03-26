UF baseball team sweeps No. 13 Ole Miss, 7-4

OXFORD, MS (WCJB) - The Florida baseball team was one game away from their first conference sweep of the season. Cade Kurland’s stellar day at the plate led the (21-6) Gators over No. 13 Ole Miss, 7-4.

Jac Caglianone hit a home run in every game during the first three innings. He smacked his fourth homer of the series to give Florida an early 1-0 lead. He finished the series going 7 for 13, five runs batted in and four jacks leading the country with 17 home runs.

In the top of the fourth inning, Luke Heyman smashed a ball deep down the left field line for his second home run of the season to take a 2-0 lead. Kurland continued to build off the lead with a RBI single bringing in Michael Robertson. The Gators led 3-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth

The (15-9) Rebels scored off a two-run RBI double to cut Florida’s lead to 1. It was the only hit surrendered by Caglianone as he left the hill after three and two-third innings. In the sixth inning, the Gators put two runners on for Kurland. The 17-year-old knocked a single out to left field, Ty Evans jogged home for a 4-2 lead.

Kurland continues his amazing afternoon when he connected for a two-run shot out to center field. The freshman went 3 for 5 and had four RBI’s. He has a batting average of .378 and third on the team with 33 runs batted in. Heyman also recorded his second jack of the day. The Gators built a 7-2 lead through eight innings.

Tuesday, they write another chapter of the Sunshine Showdown vs Florida State in Jacksonville. First pitch at 7pm.

