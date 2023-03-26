UF baseball team sweeps No. 13 Ole Miss, 7-4

Cade Kurland finished the day 3 for 5 at the plate and 4 RBI’s
Florida head coach Kevin O'Sullivan before an NCAA regional championship baseball game against...
Florida head coach Kevin O'Sullivan before an NCAA regional championship baseball game against Central Michigan on Friday, June 3, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla.
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OXFORD, MS (WCJB) - The Florida baseball team was one game away from their first conference sweep of the season. Cade Kurland’s stellar day at the plate led the (21-6) Gators over No. 13 Ole Miss, 7-4.

Jac Caglianone hit a home run in every game during the first three innings. He smacked his fourth homer of the series to give Florida an early 1-0 lead. He finished the series going 7 for 13, five runs batted in and four jacks leading the country with 17 home runs.

In the top of the fourth inning, Luke Heyman smashed a ball deep down the left field line for his second home run of the season to take a 2-0 lead. Kurland continued to build off the lead with a RBI single bringing in Michael Robertson. The Gators led 3-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth

The (15-9) Rebels scored off a two-run RBI double to cut Florida’s lead to 1. It was the only hit surrendered by Caglianone as he left the hill after three and two-third innings. In the sixth inning, the Gators put two runners on for Kurland. The 17-year-old knocked a single out to left field, Ty Evans jogged home for a 4-2 lead.

Kurland continues his amazing afternoon when he connected for a two-run shot out to center field. The freshman went 3 for 5 and had four RBI’s. He has a batting average of .378 and third on the team with 33 runs batted in. Heyman also recorded his second jack of the day. The Gators built a 7-2 lead through eight innings.

Tuesday, they write another chapter of the Sunshine Showdown vs Florida State in Jacksonville. First pitch at 7pm.

