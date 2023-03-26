UF baseball team wins the doubleheader at Ole Miss; Caglianone hits 3 HR

OXFORD, MS. (WCJB) - The Florida baseball team plays a unplanned doubleheader at Ole Miss, after inclement weather postponed Friday’s game.

It turns out to be a omen as the (21-4) Gators clinched a series win against the (15-8) Rebels. In game one, Florida rallied from a 6-3 deficit to win 9-7. In game two, the Gators knocks off Ole Miss, 12-8

In the top of the first, Jac Caglianone started things off with a home run out to center field to take a early 1-0 lead. Ole Miss countered with two runs to end the first inning, 2-1.

The Rebels scored three more runs in the fourth inning off a pair of singles and a double. Ole Miss led 5-2.

The Gators were heading into the eighth inning down 6 to 3. Josh Rivera began the rally as he smacked his 11th home run of the year to cut the deficit to 2. Florida loaded up the bases as Cade Kurland came to the plate. Kurland smack a bases clearing double out to right center and the Gators scored four runs to take a 7-6 lead.

Caglianone added some insurance with his second home run of the day out to center field. He was 3 for 4 at the plate in game one.

Brandon Sproat pitched 5 1/3 innings, rang up seven batters but surrendered five runs off eight hits. It is the 12th time that the Florida baseball team won with Sproat on the hill.

Game Two

The Florida baseball team got off to a hot start in game two of the doubleheader at Ole Miss and wins this second conference series of the season, 12-8.

Florida took a early 2-0 lead into the third inning. Jac Caglianone stepped up to the plate and smacked a homer out to right field. It was his 16th home run of the season. A few batters later, a runner on for BT Riopelle and he launches one to right for a two-run shot. The Gators scored four in the inning to take a 6-0 lead

Ole Miss would counter with five runs of their own in the bottom of the third inning. Florida was clinging to a one-run lead heading into the fifth. Riopelle with a runner on will triple for the Gators. Josh RIvera scored to increase their lead, 7-5. Riopelle found his way home after a wild pitch led to a 8-5 lead.

The Gators were happy that Wyatt Langford returned to the lineup. In the top of the sixth, Langford showed why this offense will remain dangerous when fully healthy. Langford smacked a home run to right field. His first home run since suffering a lower body injury.

Hurston Waldrep earns his fourth win of the season. Though he gave up five runs on six hits, he struck out nine batters and went five innings.

The Gators will look to sweep the Rebels on Sunday afternoon. As Caglianone takes the hill. First pitch is at 3pm at Swayze Field.

