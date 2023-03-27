Anime fans attend student-ran Swampcon

The yearly convention was put together by a club at the University of Florida called Gator Anime.
The yearly convention was put together by a club at the University of Florida called Gator Anime.(WCJB)
By Emma Delamo
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Anime fans in Gainesville wrapped up a weekend of endless activities at Swampcon.

The yearly convention was put together by a club at the University of Florida called Gator Anime.

Guests dressed up in costumes, visited panels and watched live performances.

The event was ran entirely by students and organizations on campus.

An organizer for Swampcon said months of planning go into an event this large.

“People are so kind and so supportive and they make it just a real fun accepting event to celebrate being nerdy, celebrate your nerdy interests and what brings you joy,” said event coordinator Riley Mixson.

Although the focus of the event was anime, the convention included other genres such as sci-fi and fantasy.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark
Alligators are active this time of year. This one waddled through the woods to find water and...
Alligator bursts through screened-in porch to dive into backyard pool

Latest News

Man arrested after flashing an unlicensed gun in a popular night club.
Man arrested for flashing a gun in a nightclub
Man arrested for flashing a gun in a nightclub
Strawberries take center stage at Bradford County festival
This spring’s event was twice as big as a similar fair held last fall
Record lovers gather for spring record fair in Gainesville