Anime fans attend student-ran Swampcon

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Anime fans in Gainesville wrapped up a weekend of endless activities at Swampcon.

The yearly convention was put together by a club at the University of Florida called Gator Anime.

Guests dressed up in costumes, visited panels and watched live performances.

The event was ran entirely by students and organizations on campus.

An organizer for Swampcon said months of planning go into an event this large.

“People are so kind and so supportive and they make it just a real fun accepting event to celebrate being nerdy, celebrate your nerdy interests and what brings you joy,” said event coordinator Riley Mixson.

Although the focus of the event was anime, the convention included other genres such as sci-fi and fantasy.

