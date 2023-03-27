The decision to hold partisan school board elections will soon be determined by Florida voters

School board races are currently required to be nonpartisan.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida voters are deciding whether to hold partisan school board elections under a proposed constitutional amendment.

School board races are currently required to be nonpartisan.

But a senate committee approved legislation asking voters to pass a constitutional amendment to move to partisan election in 2024.

If the amendment passes, partisan school board races would start in 2026.

“This is for the voter” said Sen. Joe Gruters. “This is for full transparency, and I can promise you that we are way past the idea that these races are nonpartisan.”

Democrats on the panel questioned why the proposed change is needed.

“I don’t understand why it’s necessary” said Sen. Lori Berman. “I don’t understand what benefit there is to communities. We’ve already politicized our school boards, and at this point, why would we want to do it anymore?”

The senate proposal needs approval from one more committee before it can go to the full senate.

TRENDING: Gainesville overnight shooting sends victim to hospital

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark
Alligators are active this time of year. This one waddled through the woods to find water and...
Alligator bursts through screened-in porch to dive into backyard pool

Latest News

Hunting (gfx)
Right to hunt, fish could go on Florida 2024 ballot
The decision to hold partisan school board elections will soon be decided by Florida voters
Russell Report: The madness continues as no #1 seeds advance to the Final Four
Russell Report: The madness continues as no #1 seeds advance to the Final Four
One of the ten Walldogs High Springs murals completed by muralists from around the nation.
Downtown High Springs mural project reaches an end