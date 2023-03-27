The decision to hold partisan school board elections will soon be determined by Florida voters

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida voters are deciding whether to hold partisan school board elections under a proposed constitutional amendment.

School board races are currently required to be nonpartisan.

But a senate committee approved legislation asking voters to pass a constitutional amendment to move to partisan election in 2024.

If the amendment passes, partisan school board races would start in 2026.

“This is for the voter” said Sen. Joe Gruters. “This is for full transparency, and I can promise you that we are way past the idea that these races are nonpartisan.”

Democrats on the panel questioned why the proposed change is needed.

“I don’t understand why it’s necessary” said Sen. Lori Berman. “I don’t understand what benefit there is to communities. We’ve already politicized our school boards, and at this point, why would we want to do it anymore?”

The senate proposal needs approval from one more committee before it can go to the full senate.

