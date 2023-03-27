Downtown High Springs mural project reaches an end

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Thousands of brush strokes later, the Walldogs traveling mural artist finished their project in High Springs.

The festival in downtown High Springs this past weekend hosted plenty of artists. Some of the artists traveled thousands of miles to be a part of the ten large-scale murals that were painted.

These artworks are expected to last 10 to 15 years and are meant to showcase High Springs’ history through art.

