Elderly man from Lake City is missing

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police officers are searching for an elderly man tonight.

According to the department, Albert Boone Junior was last seen wearing a gray jacket, white shirt, blue scrub pants, and checkered shoes.

He’s 65 years old.

Officers say they do not know which direction he was last traveling in.

