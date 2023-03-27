Elderly man from Lake City is missing

Lake City Police are looking for a missing 65-year-old man.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police officers are searching for an elderly man tonight.

According to the department, Albert Boone Junior was last seen wearing a gray jacket, white shirt, blue scrub pants, and checkered shoes.

He’s 65 years old.

Officers say they do not know which direction he was last traveling in.

