Elderly man from Lake City is missing
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police officers are searching for an elderly man tonight.
According to the department, Albert Boone Junior was last seen wearing a gray jacket, white shirt, blue scrub pants, and checkered shoes.
He’s 65 years old.
Officers say they do not know which direction he was last traveling in.
