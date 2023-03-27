Fatal car accident leaves 1 dead, 2 in critical condition

Fatal car crash after vehicle veers into the opposite lane
Fatal car crash after vehicle veers into the opposite lane(MGN)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
O’BRIEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol investigated a fatal crash that occurred this morning involving two vehicles.

On County Road 137, the driver of a 2007 Ford Taurus veered to the left onto the southbound lane into the path of a 2015 Toyota Corolla.

The Ford driver, 40, was taken to HCA Lake City where he was pronounced dead. The passenger in the Ford, 41, and the driver of the Toyota, 43, were taken to UF Health in Gainesville with critical injuries.

TRENDING: Downtown High Springs mural project reaches an end

Both lanes had to be blocked.

The reasons for the crash are unknown.

