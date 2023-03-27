Gainesville Police arrest man accused of stabbing victim in face multiple times

Alachua County Jail booking photo for Finnex Jackson, 31, accused of stabbing victim
Alachua County Jail booking photo for Finnex Jackson, 31, accused of stabbing victim
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested after officers say he repeatedly stabbed someone in the face.

Officers arrested Finnex Jackson, 31, on Sunday morning. He turned himself into the Alachua County Jail, while still in possession of the bloody knife.

Officers say Jackson told them the victim asked him to do it. Jackson says he blanked out and doesn’t know where he stabbed the other person or how many times.

TRENDING: Gainesville overnight shooting sends victim to hospital

Jackson was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

