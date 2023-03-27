Gainesville Police arrest man accused of stabbing victim in face multiple times

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested after officers say he repeatedly stabbed someone in the face.

Officers arrested Finnex Jackson, 31, on Sunday morning. He turned himself into the Alachua County Jail, while still in possession of the bloody knife.

Officers say Jackson told them the victim asked him to do it. Jackson says he blanked out and doesn’t know where he stabbed the other person or how many times.

Jackson was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

