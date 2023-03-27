Gainesville’s Bryan Greenlee playing a role for Final Four-bound FAU

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -March Madness has been known to captivate the nation. But if you know someone involved, there’s a much higher level of emotional investment.

That’s what they’re feeling at The Rock School in Gainesville having watched Bryan Greenlee make a star turn. Florida Atlantic has made school history with its first-ever berth in the Final Four, and a part of the ride is Greenlee, who played his high school basketball at The Rock. The 6-foot guard transferred to FAU from Minnesota following his freshman season. This is his third year with the Owls.

On Saturday in the East Regional final, Greenlee delivered 16 points in the victory over Kansas State. To Justin Harden, who coached Greenlee at The Rock, his success comes as little surprise...

“You get to know the kids for such a long time and then get to see them realize one of their dreams like Bryan has been able to do, I’m really excired for him and it’s even a bonus pleasure to know that he put so much hard work and a lot of that work was here,” said Harden.

Greenlee and FAU take on San Diego State on Saturday at 6 p.m. in one semifinal. The other semifinal pits Miami versus UConn.

