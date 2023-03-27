Gator softball team struggles in the rubber match at Arkansas, 14-1

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (WCJB) -The Florida softball team had a chance to rip away the series at Arkansas. The Razorbacks went back to their “ace” Chenise Delce who gave up only two hits vs the (23-7) Gators in five innings, 14-1.

In the bottom of the first inning, Arkansas’ Rylin Hedgecock hit one of her two home runs of the afternoon to take a 3-0 lead. Florida pitcher Elizabeth Hightower was chased out of the circle after less than two innings. Arkansas scored four more runs off a pair of singles, a double and a triple, it was 7-0 through only two innings.

Through four innings, The Gators had one hit until Skylar Wallace broke through with her eight home run of the year, but it would be the only run that the Florida softball team put on the board.

The Gators will be back at home Wednesday vs Stetson. The first pitch is at 6pm at KSP Stadium.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.