Laundromat owners host “Free Laundry and literacy day” to encourage children to read

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Laundry care foundation officials are partnering with laundromat owners in Gainesville for the first time for “Free laundry and literacy day.”

The event is meant to help financially struggling families with the simple chore of washing clothes while their children read books.

“People will be asked to register at a table where they’ll be given a number and brought in to do their laundry,” said Maritza Padgett, owner of Fresh Laundry and Cafe. While they’re waiting on their laundry, they can enjoy free pizza, kids will have a puppet-making craft that they can participate in and we’ll be giving out free books as well.”

According to Readingisfundmental.org, 34% of children entering kindergarten lack basic reading skills.

Padgett said being able to help families take a load off while doing a simple chore and encouraging children to read is a gift worth giving.

“I’ve always loved reading to my children and I think that reading is just one of those foundational things that’s a gift that you give your kid,” said Padgett. “I’m happy that I’m able to incorporate that in a laundry mat.”

The event will be held tomorrow from 4 to 6 p.m. At Fresh Laundry and Cafe located on SW 13th street and at Wash King located on NE 16th avenue.

Padgett, alongside other laundry mat owners hosts “Loads of learning”, in which children participate in story-time and learning while their parents do laundry on certain days of the week. You can find a “Loads of learning” event at a laundromat near you on their website.

