‘Now is the time to end this law’: Gainesville woman seeks to end medical negligence law after father’s death

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Gainesville is making a second attempt to change a law that’s preventing her from seeking justice in her father’s death.

Sabrina Davis has become familiar with the ‘Wrongful Death Act’ after losing her father, Keith Davis, in 2020.

Keith Davis was admitted to Brandon Regional Hospital near Tampa when he realized he couldn’t walk.

She said her father told doctors that he had a blood clot disorder, but after doctors failed to order an ultra sound he was discharged and later died.

“When this happened I called eight lawyers. The eighth one, Marie Banks, she called me in her office and we sat down,” said Sabrina Davis. “She said there’s this law... If as person is single, divorced, or widowed with no minor child under the age of 25 you can not have access to the courts.”

Despite learning that she couldn’t seek damages, Davis still filed a complaint with the Florida Department of Health.

“It took me 777 days to get to that final hearing,” she said.

This past December FDOH confirmed her father’s death was due to medical malpractice.

She’s hoping this confirmation will help her case as she fights the Wrongful Death Act for the second year in Tallahassee.

“We have about eight or nine co-sponsors on the house bill and they are both Democrat and Republicans, so both bills are bi-partisan supported,” said Davis.

State Sen. Keith Perry and State Rep. Yvonne Hayes-Hinson, of North Central Florida, are among those supporters.

However a lobbyist who wants to keep the Wrongful Death Act believes getting rid of it would drive up liability insurance rates for doctors.

Right now, both the senate bill and its related house bill are going through several committee stops.

