School zone lights expected to be out of order today in Alachua county

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Traffic engineer advises Alachua county residents that school zone lights will be out during today’s afternoon pickup.

Officials say all school light zones are currently out of order in Alachua County.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office asks the community to use caution when traveling through school zones today.

