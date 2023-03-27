Organization holds fundraiser to raise money to help families in hospitals

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A fundraiser was held in Alachua to help families with children receiving treatment at the hospital.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of North Central Florida invited guests to a new kind of fundraiser. This was the first time the organization held its wine-tasting event called One Decanting Evening.

Guests ate dinner, enjoyed a wine tasting and took part in a live auction to bid on bottles of wine.

All of the money raised at the event will help families staying at the Ronald McDonald House.

“We’re so grateful for the community for taking a chance and coming out to this first time event we look forward to dazzling them in the future with even more wines and more food to bring families together,” said Sherry Houston.

Houston works as the Executive Director for the Ronald McDonald House in Gainesville. She said the team is already thinking of ways to continue raising money to help families in need.

“We hold a clay shoot, along with a gala that’s gonna be held in August, a bourbon event in November and a gingerbread house competition in December to get you ready for the holidays,” said Houston.

TV20 was a proud sponsor of the event. Reporter Zitlali Solache served as the emcee.

