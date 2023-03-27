Russell Report: The madness continues as no #1 seeds advance to the Final Four

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Well March Madness will come to a close later this week with the Final Four but what a run it was to get to the Final Four. No number one seeds advance, and of course Cinderella is represented well with Florida Atlantic coached by former Gator assistant Dusty May. And how about the runs both Miami teams made in the tournament? The SEC says it just means more but it didn’t in this tournament as the league doesn’t get a team past the Sweet 16. Great tournament, lots of upsets and let’s just hope the final four is just as exciting.

On the women’s side, two number one seeds were bounced early and the SEC still has the champ, South Carolina, trying to win another title with Coach Dawn Staley who has done an amazing job with that program. And U Conn’s long streak of reaching the Final Four for 14 straight years was snapped in a loss to Ohio State; could this be the beginning of the end for that long and proud dynasty? Bad for U Conn but great for the sport overall. The Huskies forced everyone else in women’s college basketball to get better because of their great play. It’s made more teams good and that makes the tournament better with great games and great storylines now happening more often.

It’s deja vu all over again! Remember last year when Gator men’s basketball had a lot of players leave the program? Well, the same thing is happening this year and some fans, like last year, are in panic mode because of it. I will say it until i am blue in the face, get used to this. It affects everyone. Because of the new transfer rules, it’s easier to transfer and that’s what is going to keep happening. If kids aren’t playing or playing as much as they think they should be or if they just want to get a fresh start, they are going to enter the transfer portal.

Gone are the days when you can build your program through great high school recruiting; that is certainly still a part of it, but weaving your way through the portal to obtain talent is now how success in a program is largely measured. And of course, winning with that talent is the ultimate judgment. The hard reality is that outside of Colin Castleton, Florida has not had many big time, difference making transfers come into the program and the high school level recruiting hasn’t been great either. Todd Golden deserves time to get it right, but he has work to do in getting a mid-level SEC program back to league and national prominence.

Finally, shout out to Wyatt Langford who was back in the Gator lineup this past weekend after suffering a groin area injury that many thought would keep him out for a while. Tough dude, great player, even better kid. I’m Steve Russell, that’s the Russell Report!

RELATED: Russell Report: With Wyatt Langford injured, how will the Gator Baseball team fare against Alabama?

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.