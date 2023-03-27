The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

TV20s Zitlali Solache has the stories we will be following this week in the Week Ahead.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:12 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County commissioners on Tuesday will consider a pair of proposals to purchase conservation land totaling more than $2 million. The land is along Lochloosa Lake and Lake Santa Fe.

The horse capital takes center stage on Wednesday with an all-day equine industry expo in downtown Ocala.

The Gator gymnastics team kicks off the NCAA Pittsburgh Regional with eight other teams. The competition runs from Thursday to Sunday.

On Friday, the Martin Luther King Jr Commission of Florida holds the 15th annual Alachua County MLK prayer breakfast at the Best Western Gateway Grand.

