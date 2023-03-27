Woman charged after 2-year-old dies from ingesting fentanyl, police say

Brittney Copodonna, 33, is being held at the Boyd County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
Brittney Copodonna, 33, is being held at the Boyd County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.(Boyd County Jail)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A woman has been charged in the death of a 2-year-old child who ingested fentanyl, investigators said.

Kentucky State Police said troopers were dispatched on Feb. 14 to an area in Boyd County where a resident found an unresponsive child.

The 2-year-old was taken to the hospital by EMS but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

According to state police, fentanyl was found in the room where the child was found unresponsive. Investigators determined that the toddler had ingested fentanyl.

On Thursday, police arrested Brittney Copodonna, 33, for the death of the child. Police said she was taken into custody without incident.

According to jail records, Copodonna is charged with first-degree manslaughter, first-degree wanton endangerment, and possession of cocaine.

Copodonna is being held at the Boyd County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Investigators did not reveal what Copodonna’s relationship is to the child.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark
Alligators are active this time of year. This one waddled through the woods to find water and...
Alligator bursts through screened-in porch to dive into backyard pool

Latest News

HCA Florida North Florida Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer explains how covid has impacted...
Living with covid three years later
Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
LNL: 3 children, 3 adults killed in Nashville school shooting
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks to the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa, Canada, Friday, March...
Biden hosts SBA Women’s Business Summit event
The event is meant to help financially struggling families with the simple chore of washing...
Laundromat owners host “Free Laundry and literacy day” to encourage children to read