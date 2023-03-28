Alachua County charity raises funds with a crawfish boil

Pinch, peel, and eat to benefit the nonprofit, Tyler’s Hope
By Lisa Sacaccio
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cajun flavor is coming to North Central Florida for a charity event. “Tyler’s Hope” is an Alachua County nonprofit founded in 2005.

Tyler’s Hope is hosting a crawfish boil on Saturday, April 22nd. From 2 to 9 pm at Momentum Labs, you will experience live music, a corn hole tournament, food trucks, and bounce houses. 98% of the money raised will fund research for dystonia, a rare movement disorder.

“We’ll be expecting sponsorships up until the week of the event,” said Heather Parker, the Executive Director of Tyler’s Hope. “We also fund researchers throughout the year to go to different symposiums, and think tanks, and conferences as well.”

If you’re interested in being a sponsor for “Tyler’s Hope Cajun Crawfish Boil” fill out a sponsorship form.

After the crawfish boil, the nonprofit has other events on the horizon.

RELATED: Tech Tuesday: Tyler’s Hope

“We have events throughout the course of the year,” said Stephen Tanner, a Board Member for Tyler’s Hope. “We have a big golf tournament weekend in October, we have a 5k and 15k run in December, and we have local events all throughout the year through various restaurants and other fundraisers.”

Tyler’s Hope was started by the Staab family in honor of their son with dystonia. The nonprofit has funded the center of excellence at the University of Florida, and recently opened one at Duke University in North Carolina.

For more information about Tyler’s Hope, visit their website.

