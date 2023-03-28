Alachua County Court Services director possibly stepping down

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County’s Court Services director appears to be stepping down.

Michael Arizmendi has been on the job less than two years, but in a letter to county commissioners explained he feels that county manager Michele Lieberman has lost confidence in him.

Openpayroll.com reports that Arizmendi’s salary of $120,000 is sixth highest in the county.

The department provides programs for people in the court system including mental health, community services and veterans court.

